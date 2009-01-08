Comedians typically try to avoid putting their audiences to sleep, but Rich Guzzi prides himself on it: As a master of hypnosis, it’s one of his specialties. Guzzi uses his powers of hypnosis as a motivational tool, teaching people how to lose weight and quit smoking, but his real niche is comedy and his touring “Psycho-Hypnosis Show,” where he uses his powers of suggestion to make audience volunteers do all manner of embarrassing things without knowing it. Guzzi begins a three-night stint at Jokerz Comedy Club tonight with an 8 p.m. performance.