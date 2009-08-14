One of the defining films of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction was the “Seinfeld” of crime caper movies, with long stretches of amusingly mundane chatter tied together by wild coincidences. The film inspired a slew of knock-offs, rekindled John Travolta’s careerthus making Battlefield Earth possibleand afforded director Quentin Tarantino the opportunity to make any film he wanted. Pulp Fiction remains his masterpiece, though. Its subtle cinematic allusions gave way to the more explicit genre exercises of follow-ups like Jackie Brown and Kill Bill . In advance of the opening next week for Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Discovery World screens Pulp Fiction as part of its Fish Fry & A Flick outdoor movie series. The evening kicks off with a $9.95 fish fry at 6 p.m., followed by the free movie screening at dusk.