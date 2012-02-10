Taking their name from a Jack Kerouac short story, Railroad Earth fuses bluegrass, rock 'n' roll and occasional hints of jazz into their Grateful Dead-styled vision of Americana. The New Jersey group is more studio-minded than some of their jam-scene peers, having recorded six albums since their 2001 beginnings (including two for the String Cheese Incident's SCI Fidelity label), but they're also known for their improvisation-heavy live performances, and their songs have grown longer over the years. The group's 2010 self-titled album contains their lengthiest composition yet, the 11-minute instrumental “Spring-Heeled Jack,” which has become a favorite at their live shows.