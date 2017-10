Taking their name from a Jack Kerouac short story, Railroad Earth fuses bluegrass, rock 'n' roll and occasional hints of jazz into their Grateful Dead-styled vision of Americana. Formed in Stillwater, N.J., Railroad Earth is more studio-minded than some of their jam-scene peers, having recorded six albums since their 2001 beginnings (including two for the String Cheese Incident's SCI Fidelity label), but they're also known for their improvisation-heavy live performances.