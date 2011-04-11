Robert Plant and the Band of Joy w/ North Mississippi Allstars

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has played with several incarnations of the blues-folk group Band of Joy since the 1960s, most recently reforming the band last year with a completely new lineup to support him on his solo album Band of Joy . The new record is a continuation of Plant's Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration with bluegrass belle Alison Krauss, Raising Sand , that pushes Plant's rustic roots-rock into some darker territory. With his gift for making even the most unlikely covers sound like lost American traditionals, Plant gives haunting, folky makeovers to songs by Los Lobos, Richard and Linda Thompson and, most unexpectedly, slowcore pioneers Low.