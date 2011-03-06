The largest and most anticipated of Milwaukee's many chili cook-offs, now in its ninth year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest pits 50 competitors and 63 varieties of chili against each other. Restaurants and catering companies from all over the city will be battling for top honors in best meat, best vegetarian, hottest chili and best-presented chili categories, while WMSE DJs spin a mix of rockabilly, country and bluegrass tunes. Proceeds from the popular event, which drew more than 1,000 people last year, benefit the radio station. Nonperishable food items will be collected at the door for the Hunger Task Force.