After a five-year break from playing music prompted by the breakup of his former band, Habitat, and a move to New York, Milwaukee native Ryan Magner returned to his home city with intentions of making a name for himself in local singer-songwriter circles. Tonight he releases his latest EP, Beatific Atelier, a collection of tuneful, Jason Mraz-styled folk-pop that supplements Magner’s acoustic guitar with bongos, whistles and piano. Tonight’s cover includes a copy of the EP.