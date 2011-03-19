Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with "All for You," a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly attribute that one hit to themto this day many listeners understandably assume that Blues Traveler recorded the song). Sister Hazel, who return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show, have changed remarkably little over the past decadethey still sound a lot like Blues Traveler, with a dash of Counting Crowsbut although they've released their recent albums to diminishing sales and interest, they've remained an enduring touring institution.