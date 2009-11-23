Touché Amoré w/ Former Thieves, Cloud Mouth, Armada and Maidens

Drawing as much from traditional West Coast hardcore as contemporary screamo, the Los Angeles group Touché Amoré doubles down on the energy and politics of their excellent self-titled debut while adding extra layers of melody on their latest release, …To the Beat of a Dead Horse . That record features some cameos that promise to introduce the band to a broader audience: Thursday’s Geoff Rickly and Modern Life is War’s Jeff Eaton both lend their voices. Touché Amoré’s latest tour pairs them with the Cedar Falls hardcore band Former Thieves.