One of the oldest staples of the American jam-music scene, Athens, Ga., rockers Widespread Panic have been playing together since the mid-'80s, well before the jam scene was the organized network it is today. Nonetheless, they found their audience quickly, the same way that today's younger jam bands do: through relentless touring. Last spring the group released its 11th studio album, the Southern-rock-oriented set Dirty Side Down . The band completes its latest three-night stay in Milwaukee tonight.