Badger Boneyards: The Eternal Rest of the Story (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Dennis McCann

DennisMcCann’s Badger Boneyards is a not ahistory of Wisconsin cemeteries but a set of beautifully written essays onvarious last resting places scattered across the state. Of course, cemeteriesare inevitably historical, and one can find many surprises among the markers,including Confederate war dead, Native American officers in George Washington’sarmy and a Potawatomi chief (“A True and worthy Indian” his stone reads) buriedbeneath the Peninsula State Park Golf Course. McCann brings a deft touch to hissubject, finding humor among the bones without speaking ill of the dead.