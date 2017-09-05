Book Happening: Emily White @ Voyageur Book Shop

Bay View’s Voyageur Book Shop is focused on providing the best collection of used books to local readers but has also begun hosting authors. Emily White, who started her first business in 2009 working with some of the country’s most acclaimed musicians, comedians and athletes, will discuss her new book Interning 101: How to Create your Dream Career out of Thin Air (And It All Begins with a Great Internship) . Perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike, White’s helpful tips and personal anecdotes provide support and direction for those on any type of professional quest. This is a free event.