Book Happening: Milwaukee Mystery Writer Strikes Again

Over the years, Milwaukee attorney Michael Bowen found time for a side career, writing concise and page-turning murder mysteries and thrillers. The protagonist of his latest, False Flag in Autumn, Josie Kendall, was introduced in his 2016 novel, Damage Control. Kendall is a Washington, D.C., insider who gets caught up in some dangerous political intrigue swirling around the 2020 election. Nowadays, this sort of plot line is no longer fantasy but reaches the borders of journalism. Bowen will talk about his book at Whitefish Bay Public Library, 5420 N. Marlborough Drive, on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.