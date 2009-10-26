Boswell Presents Barbara Ehrenreich at Alverno College

×

Alverno College’s,which has played host to the likes of writers Chuck Palahniuk and Jodi Picoult,will welcome best-selling author Barbara Ehrenreich on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7p.m., in an event sponsored byEhrenreich, who has penned more than 15 books, including Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By inAmerica and Bait andSwitch: The (Futile) Pursuit of the American Dream, will discuss hernewest work, Bright-Sided: How the Relentless Promotion of Positive ThinkingHas Undermined America.

This big title lives up to its name as Ehrenreich traces America’spreoccupation with looking on “the bright side.” The sociologicalinvestigations explored in her newest book are filled with sharp humor andstories that challenge conventional wisdom. Similar to Ehrenreich’s other booksthat provide invaluable social commentary, her latest book takes on the ideathat positive thinking is the best thinking. Ehrenreich’s frank personalaccounts and sarcastic witticisms will leave you thinking.

The provocative Ehrenreich again raises topical issues that provideinsight into current U.S.culture and economic times. Her humor, skepticism and common sense will makeyou open your eyes to the Americawe sometimes miss because we’re looking on “the bright side.”

Ehrenreich’s Nov. 4 appearance at Alverno’s Pitman Theatre costs $25 toattend. The price includes Ehrenreich’s talk, a book signing, and a voucher forBright-Sided. Tickets are available online at www.alvernopresents.alverno.edu.

North Shore residents who felt a loss with the closing ofSchwartz Bookshop on Oakland Avenue earlier this year will be happy to hearabout the opening of a new bookstore. OpenBook, which will be housed in the former Schwartz location (4093 N. Oakland Ave.),is scheduled to open Nov. 1, with the goal of creating a comfortable atmospherethat promotes browsing and community involvement.

Open Book will run on a cooperative model like Outpost Natural Foods.Cooperative memberships, which are now for sale, will help to provide start-upcapital and store inventory. Members will receive discounts on purchases and anannual dividend when possible, plus invitations to special events.