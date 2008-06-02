Disappearing Destinations: 37 Places... (Vintage)

The problem with unspoiled holiday destinations is that we run the risk of spoiling them by going there. Consider the Incan city of Machu Picchu , whose stones are eroding under the footsteps of backpacking tourists. Disappearing Destinations examines 37 endangered natural and human-made wonders. Aside from good bits of travel writing, the essays describe the environmental problems of the Everglades, the Dead Sea, Venice and elsewhere, along with efforts to save those areas. Disappearing Destinations puts forth the challenge of harnessing our creative potential instead of continuing our thoughtless proclivity toward destruction.