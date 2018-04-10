'Family Murder' a True Case of Cold Crime in Wisconsin

With One Shot is an engrossing psychological thriller that brings to life a half-century-old Wisconsin murder case. Written by Waukesha native Dorothy Marcic, this true crime narrative features downhome Midwestern characters who are also Marcic’s own family members and friends.

Marcic, an accomplished academic, playwright and author who has taught at Vanderbilt and Columbia universities, was always fascinated by the 1970 murder of her uncle, a police detective and family man, but after the quick confession of his wife for the crime, Marcic assumed there was little question about the details of the case. In 2014, she started digging into the 1970 Oregon, Wis., murder and her extensive research has resulted in the voluminous detective story, With One Shot: Family Murder and a Search for Justice.

Marcic, whose other books include Understanding Management and Respect: Women and Popular Music, will speak at Books & Company in Oconomowoc at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12.

Book Happening:

Lora Hyler

6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 12

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

The Stupendous Adventures of Mighty Marty Hayes is a delightfully modern middle-grade reader written by Glendale author Lora Hyler. This smartly written tale features a multicultural cast of young characters whose interest in science—as well as in becoming superheroes—will have broad appeal to young readers. By mixing in tech-savvy spy gadgets and fascinating facts about American history, Hyler’s debut novel blends important lessons with exciting adventure. The author is a former news journalist and current owner of Hyler Communications, a public relations and marketing firm founded in 2001.