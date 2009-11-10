Folk Singer Peter Yarrow, ‘Day Is Done’ Coming to Jewish Community Center

×

The 1960s come alive this week as Peter Yarrow of the popular folk trioPeter, Paul, and Mary performs at Milwaukee’s(JCC) to share the message of his newestchildren’s book, Day Is Done. Thisillustrated version of Yarrow’s song of the same name is a perfect story todraw families together at the end of the day. Celebrated singer-songwriterYarrow gained renown as an author following the 2007 release of his book andCD, Puff, the Magic Dragon, whichbecame a Publishers Weekly No. 1 bestseller. His newest tale celebrates the kinship of all living creatures and thespecial bond between a parent and child. Symbiosis among animals, Earth and familyweaves throughout this story filled with beautiful prose and stunning artisticwork by Melissa Sweet.

Yarrow’s career has spanned more than four decades, and what began withtimeless tunes recently expanded to the written word. Peter, Paul, and Mary influencedmillions of Americans in the turbulent ’60s and the children’s books Yarrow nowcomposes continue to bring folk music to new audiences. Yarrow created animatedTV specials based on Puff, the MagicDragon and the Peter Yarrow Songbook,a collection of American folk music for children. His work has offered a wayfor families to reconnect through words and music.

Outside of his artistic talents, Yarrow has devoted himself to issues ofsocial justice. He is active in Operation Respect, an organization thatpromotes anti-bullying awareness in schools and camps. This commitment toteaching tolerance and respect to children is just another example of Yarrowcarrying on the 1960s dream of peace and love.

Peter Yarrow will appear at the Harry & Rose Samson Family JewishCommunity Center on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. This event is part of the JewishBook & Culture Fair of the JCC.