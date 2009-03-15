Is God a Mathematician? (Simon & Schuster), by Mario Livio

Two grand theories of mathematics compete in Is God aMathematician? One: Math is a product of human thought, and Two: Math is a universal constant discovered but not invented by man. Astrophysicist Mario Livio (of the Hubble Space Telescope Science Institute) moderates the debate with good humor and declines to press hard for either side. And yet in his exploration of math from Pythagoras through the present, he continually cites examples of how numbers produce the models by which we understand nature. Equations describe light, electromagnetism and the structure of space and time. If math is an invention, then is everything we think we know about the cosmos entirely subjective and without a firm base?