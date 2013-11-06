Gregg Hurwitz Tells No Lies

×

More than 25 authors will be present at this year’s “Murder and Mayhem in Muskego” on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This annual event takes places at the Muskego Public Library and brings together the world’s foremost mystery writers for a full day of panels, workshops and book discussions. Featured panelists include authors Joelle Charbonneau, Sean Chercover and Gregg Hurwitz.

Hurwitz is a New York Times bestselling author whose most recent book, Tell No Lies , is a gripping contemporary tale of a man trapped in the path of a serial killer. When San Francisco native Daniel Brasher finds an envelope meant for someone else stuffed in his office mailbox, he realizes that the threatening letter was addressed to a man who has since been brutally murdered. Soon Daniel begins to discover more cryptic letters in his department mailbox, addressed to victims who cannot be saved and written by a killer no one can catch. Before he knows it, Daniel receives a threat of his own and only his sharp wit and creative thinking will save him and everyone he loves from the killer.

Hurwitz is the bestselling author of 13 thrillers, which have been nominated for numerous fiction awards, including the prestigious International Thriller Writers best novel of the year. He is also a New York Times bestselling comic book writer and has written stories for both Marvel and DC Comics.

For more information on “Murder and Mayhem in Muskego,” visit murdermayhemmuskego.com.