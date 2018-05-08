Hannah’s Dress: Berlin 1904-2014 (Polity Press), by Pascale Hugues

A French writer drawn to that magnet of Europe, Berlin, Pascale Hugues finds herself leasing a flat on an affordable street—not a trendy neighborhood but close enough to the action and with many still elegant buildings that survived World War II. Wondering about the past, she dug through public records and found that the area was built circa 1900 for upper middle-class families. Then she asked: What happened here when Berlin became the capital of Nazi Germany? A fascinating and engaging local history, applicable in its methods to other places around the world, Hannah’s Dress chronicles Hugues’ quest to track down former residents (children when Hitler came to power) and document a street where nothing important ever happened except for the importance of everyday life.

