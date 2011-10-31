I Hear Voices: A Memoir of Love, Death, and the Radio (Terrace Books/University of Wisconsin Press), by Jean Feraca

Jean Feraca's mellifluous voice is a familiar presence for Wisconsin Public Radio listeners; her choice of guests and her conversations on "Hear on Earth: Radio Without Borders" evince a thoughtful, intuitive and tolerant mind. It should be no surprise that Feraca is a talented essayist, even a poet. The new edition of I Hear Voices offers a longer look at the world from her perspective. Feraca's New York Italian-American family produced enough colorful characters to populate a Martin Scorsese film, yet she handles them with psychological understanding, forgiveness and quietly evocative prose. Her family essays contain nuggets that will ring familiar to many of us from our own experiences.