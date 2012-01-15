Inside North Korea With the 'Orphan Master's Son'

Despite an influx of news reports on the nation's recently departed leader, North Korea remains an unknown entity to most. Indeed, few Americans can imagine the lives of the individuals of that secretive country. Enter Adam Johnson, author of the timely novel <em>The Orphan Master's Son</em>, a politically savvy saga about life in one of the world's last Communist strongholds<em>.</em><em><br /><br />The Orphan Master's Son</em> follows compelling characters who exist within the conflicted, highly propagandized world of North Korea. Among its topics, this impressive book charts a course into a powerful underworld of kidnapping, violence and party politics. Readers will experience a North Korea filled with hunger and corruption, but also romance and love.<br /><br />This fantastical, fast-moving tale is the result of Johnson's extensive research and travel to North Korea. <em>The Orphan Master's Son</em> sheds light on the lives of citizens from one of the most secluded nations on Earth.<br /><br />Johnson is a novelist and short story author based in San Francisco. He also teaches creative writing at Stanford University. His work has been published in <em>The Best American Short Stories</em> and <em>Best New American Voices</em>. Johnson's 2003 novel <em>Parasites Like Us </em>was awarded a California Book Award and earned him selection into the Barnes & Noble “Discover Great New Writers” series. Johnson will speak at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.