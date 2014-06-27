Killing in Vacation Land

Murder seems almost unseemly in Door County, a peninsula covered in forests, lined by beaches and filled with summer cabins and tourist resorts. That’s the hook for the murder-thriller Death Stalks Door County , the first in a projected series involving DNR ranger Dave Cubiak. A former Chicago homicide detective who traded an urban for a rural beat (in a bid for peace of mind after the death of his wife and daughter), Cubiak discovers a body on a country roadside. He’s the brother of the man responsible for the deaths of his loved ones.

Author Patricia Skalka knows the county—at least the physical terrain. She is a Chicago native who owns a cottage in Door County. As for the psychological territory, she creates a believable portrait of a reluctant detective, a sullen, troubled man who can’t seem to escape murder. Skalka reads from her book at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, at the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave.