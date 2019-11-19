Novelist Layne Fargo’s Fast-Paced Adventure

What is the psychology behind losing one’s temper? And what do our reactions under intense pressure say about how successful we can become? In Chicago novelist Layne Fargo’s psychological thriller, Temper, we are introduced to a manipulative and unpredictable cast of characters, all hustling to make it in the Chicago theater district, whose intertwined stories and complicated relationships make for a fast-paced adventure that pulses with eclectic tension.

Temper features a pair of dueling female narrators who showcase ambition, clever deception and the dangerous extremes of human behavior. Firmly in her mid-30s, actress Kira Rascher fears that if she doesn’t get a break soon, her acting career may be nearing its end, so she accepts the offer to work with renowned but highly mercurial director Malcolm Mercer without much hesitation or seeming concern. Meanwhile, Joan Cuyler, the theater co-founder, has her own complicated stake in the relationship she has created with Mercer. As opening night draws near, the slow-building and often unpredictable drama surrounding this group of brutal thespians continues to build until tempers reach their boiling point in a shocking ending.

Fargo’s own background in the Chicago art scene adds authenticity to both the locale and locals in her debut novel. She will engage in conversation with Milwaukee author Kelsey Rae Dimberg (Girl in the Rearview Mirror) at Boswell Book Co. on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. Prior to the event, the bookstore’s mystery book club will host a discussion on Temper at 6 p.m.