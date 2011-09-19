Readers Will Want 'The Unwanteds'

Good books appeal to those outside of a single target market, as evidenced by today's many Young Adult (YA) narratives that are satisfying readers of all ages. YA "teen" novels tend to favor faster-paced plots, ageless themes and riveting, intricately defined characters. Award-winning author Lisa McMann's most recent piece of YA fiction, The Unwanteds, reads like a Harry Potter tale set in a dystopian sci-fi world where those labeled as "Unwanted" are secreted away to an unknown fate.

In the world of The Unwanteds, everyone is labeled as Wanted, Necessary or Unwanted once they reach the age of 13. Main character Alex finds out he is Unwanted, while his twin brother is Wanted. The siblings are forced down different paths, both of which are chilling yet exciting. Filled with suspense and intrigue, these paths ultimately pit brother against brother in a paramount wizardly battle.

The Unwanteds transports readers into a well-defined world populated by heroes and villains as diverse and colorful as anything that has come before. It's a fantasy saga that is as innovative and visionary as the adolescents who inhabit its realm.

McMann is the best-selling author of the Wake trilogy, as well as numerous short stories. She lives with her family in the Phoenix area. McMann will discuss The Unwanteds at the West Allis Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.