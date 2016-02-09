Physics comes down to the theory of how reality operates and in light of quantum physics, reality isn’t what it seems to be from our everyday perspective. And yet, physicists have yet to agree on a theory that explains the strange workings of the universe.

As award-winning science writer George Musser concedes in Spooky Action at a Distance , contending theories have gone in and out of fashion as often as hemlines. Highly specialized physicists sometimes have trouble understanding each other’s ideas and some physicists, depressed by all the conundrums, have left the field. Every answer is a prelude to another question.

Musser writes with a popular audience in mind, explaining that one of the core ideas of cutting-edge physics, “nonlocality,” asserts that at the deepest level there is no such thing as place and distance.