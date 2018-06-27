Young Voices from Wild Milwaukee: The Urban Ecology Center and Me (HenschelHAUS), by Gail Grenier

Waukesha County Technical College instructor Gail Grenier gathered stories from over a dozen people who have benefitted from the Urban Ecology Center. The Milwaukee institution has done good work educating local residents about the value of our environment as well as conducting hands-on work in area green spaces. Many of the voices heard in Wild Milwaukee come from disadvantaged circumstances. “I was angry and violent,” says Shawn Office, whose unarticulated love of animals grew into appreciation for nature after a cousin cajoled him into visiting the Urban Ecology Center. For Konnie Her, the Center encouraged the knowledge of plants and birds that leads to greater appreciation of the world around her. Making science fun for kids and getting them outdoors and into nature are worthy goals achieved in the lives of the young people represented in Wild Milwaukee.