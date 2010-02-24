‘Action!’ at Danceworks

×

Danceworks PerformanceCompany will present a new concert“Lights, DPC…Action!”in its Studio Theatre,1661 N. Water St.,from Feb. 26 through March 7. Artistic Director Dani Kuepper asked the companyto explore the collaborative process commonly used in the group’s early years.Taking film genres as inspiration, Danceworks’ resident choreographers madeindividual dances with feedback from the others, who, in most cases, are thedancers.

Films both reflect andshape us. Thus, Melissa Anderson is interested in the tension between theuniformity and individuality of the women in Busby Berkeley’s seminal films.Her background is ballet with its corps of girls in tutus simultaneouslyobjectified and empowered. Kelly Anderson’s UneNotte in Roma (foreign films) is an erotic encounter inspired by theflamboyant freedom of expression in Italian films. She’ll dance it with StevenMoses. Simon Andreas Eichinger will dance the titular character in Anderson’s take on Hollywoodsexuality, Secret Agent: MissonImprobable (spy genre), with a go-go chorus of Charlie’s Angels.

Kuepper helped Eichingershape a horror movie reflection from the dark side of his imagination. The Unraveling is “really creepy. Wehaven’t tried to challenge our audiences much. This one will.”

Kim Johnson-Rockafellowcontributed Fuyu Mojibi (Red Leaves inWinter), a meditation on balletic martial arts films.Holly Keskey (war movies) has her dancers respond to the soldiers’prayer This Is My Rifle. Christal Wagner(animated films) has them playing swing-dancing monkeys in Walk Like You, Talk Like You.Diana LeMense takes them to an imaginary banquet set to music from The Big Night. Liz Hildebrandt’s Bound. Struggle. Release deconstructsthe suspense genre. Kuepper’s work ends the journey: When the Dog Bites,setto music from The Sound of Music(movie musicals), will be a characteristically “bright, bold, very physical bitof silliness with a surprise twist.”