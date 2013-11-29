The Florentine After Dark and The Florentine Opera's New Cabaret Series @ the Center

As New York's Metropolitan Opera spends fortunes on productions few can afford to attend and the New York City Opera folds for lack of the wealth to compete, it's a rich pleasure to see Milwaukee's Florentine Opera invest in a new cabaret series for $15 a ticket.

 

Directed by Chorus Master and Associate Conductor Scott Stewart and informally hosted by the Florentine's General Director William Florescu, the full length shows of the “@ the Center” series are presented in the modest rehearsal room of the company's Riverwest home on Burleigh St. Florescu recently addressed a casual Saturday night audience of about 50, introducing each of several sections of “The Florentine After Dark ,