Guitar Festival Concert and Competition

Latino Arts’ Guitar Festival is a two-parter. First, there’s a concert that features classical guitarist, touring soloist, chamber artist and respected pedagogue Lynn McGrath, as well as classical guitarist Samuel Hines (who is currently studying for his Masters of Music at UW-Milwaukee with renowned guitarist René Izquierdo). Secondly, Latino Arts’ Strings Program is inviting classical guitarists (under 18 years old) to participate in intermediate and advanced competitions—the chosen winners of each level then performing with McGrath and Hines. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St. For tickets and competition registration information, call 414-384-3100 or visit latinoartsinc.org.