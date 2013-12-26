Skylight Music Theatre

El Cimarrón

Jan. 3-12

Broadway Theatre Center, Studio Theatre

158 N. Broadway

While living in Cuba at the end of the ’60s, the eclectic German composer Hans Werner Henze set the autobiography of runaway slave Esteban Montejo to music. The result, El Cimarrón, was not an opera but something more intimate, a recital for four musicians led by a baritone in the role of Montejo. El Cimarrón’s libretto was written by one of Germany’s most astute post-World War II essayists, the sharply skeptical Hans Magnus Enzensberger. Montejo’s story is a Caribbean analog to Solomon Northup’s account, 12 Years a Slave .

