Anjelah Johnson Brings the Joy of Laughter to Pabst Theater

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Anjelah Johnson

Long before Anjelah Johnson roused laughter from her roles on MADtv and her standup comedy, she found herself in front of audiences in the thousands on a regular basis. The context was considerably different but still helpful in ways she may not have obtained elsewhere.

Of her time urging on thousands of people to root for the Oakland Raiders as part of their Raiderette cheerleading squad, Johnson says, “Honestly, my time as a professional cheerleader taught me how to be a public figure. How to take photos and sign autographs and communicate with fans. There’s not really a class for that stuff so I’m grateful for that experience.” Comedy aficionados in a mood for clean, quirky chuckles should be likewise grateful for Johnson's appearance at the Pabst Theater on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m.

Though her act now lacks pom-poms and artificial turf, it does allow her to express the sense of humor that encompassed her while growing up. “My entire family is funny and entertaining! From my grandpa, my dad, my siblings, we are all jokesters and storytellers. It’s in my blood.” Being funny may be in Johnson’s veins, but making her name in comedy wasn’t why she trekked south from her hometown of San Jose, Calif., to Los Angeles.

“While hustling trying to make it as an actress, I was an extra on TV and a stand in. I was trying to work my way up. I decided to take a joke-writing, standup comedy class at a church because it was free. That’s when I wrote the nail salon joke that blew up my spot.” That bit, the highlight of a routine that starts with reminiscences of the Mexican family upbringing half of her Hispanic and Native American heritage and ends with the ministrations of a manicurist at once flattering and presumptuous, sounds like first incarnation of her MADtv signature character, Bon Qui Qui.

Johnson’s spoof of a rude, rapping burger joint attendant became a highlight in the late period of the show on which she appeared. Bon Qui Qui’s popularity led to a brief recording deal. But if she goes further down a path of a standup-actor-singer such as Jamie Foxx, it won’t be under an alias. “This time, it will be as Anjelah and not Bon Qui Qui,” Johnson explains. And she has a built-in producer in her husband, Manwell Reyes, currently half of an act named Panda$ and formerly of pop hip-hop combo Group 1 Crew, with whom Johnson has recorded. Of her other half’s musical abilities and his involvement in hers, she beams. “He’s very talented, and we talk about working together again to do more music in the future.”

Reyes’ work with Group 1 Crew was most recognized in the contemporary Christian music market, and the faith fueling that group’s work is the one with which Johnson aligns. It also keeps her from too much controversy in her comedy. “I tend to stay away from politics and sex. I can elude to the subjects, but I don’t tackle them directly.”

She would also like to tackle more acting roles beyond those emanating from her comedic persona. “As I’ve grown and evolved, I’ve wanted to do more acting roles that are more diverse, but the opportunities that I’ve had in film and TV happen to be in line with the brand of comedy that I’ve developed. I plan to branch out more and would love to do more crime/drama stories.

“I have so many other dreams and goals,” Johnson continues regarding her aspirations for an already multi-faceted career. “One off the top of my mind that I can think of is writing my book. I plan to begin that process soon!” Sooner, however, will be her performance at the Pabst. Her own encouragement to take it in is friendly her material is for most anyone in a family audience.

“Who doesn’t want a night full of joy and laughter!? Come hang out. You won’t regret it.”

The nail salon routine that made Johnson’s name online is worth looking up for some solid laughs, but here’s a more recent observation about how she may not be cut out for the kind of police work depicted in the shows in which she would like to act more: