Laughing Liberally Celebrates Trump’s Demise with a Comedy Showcase

× Expand Matthew Filipowicz is the founder of the local chapters of Drinking Liberally, a social meet-up group, and Laughing Liberally, a diverse monthly comedy showcase.

Since 2016, Matthew Filipowicz has been the ring leader of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee. In happier times Laughing Liberally brought politically progressive comedians together for shows in local clubs; lately they’ve been sparking laughter on their podcast for the Shepherd Express. With the end of Trump in sight, Filipowicz couldn’t help but imagine a virtual variety program called the “Delouse the White House Inauguration Show.” It streams online 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 20 at laughingliberallymke.com. Admission is $5 per household. I tossed a few questions his way:

When you first thought of the Inauguration show, did you imagine that the Trump administration would end this way?

I don’t think anyone imagined the Trump administration would end with a guy in a wolf suit storming the U.S. Capitol. But it’s both fitting and poetic. And we still have a week and a half left! Who knows what other costumed seditionists Trump has up his sleeve.

Trump must be a hard act to follow! He’s so absurd yet so dangerous—how were comedians able to turn him into material?

With a lot of alcohol. As both a comedian and a citizen, Trump is exhausting. The trick and challenge with Trump is staying focused. He’s constantly spewing out a vile mixture of hatred, racism and utter stupidity. Just when you think you have something, he’s taken a dump in the corner and you’re like, “I guess I have to talk about that dump in the corner now.” But by then, he’s lit the curtains on fire.

What will be the format for the Inauguration show? Is it an audio podcast or will it be visual as well? Will comedians be speaking one by one or will it be more of an “everybody chime in” approach?

It will be visual. We’ve actually set up a virtual studio so it will look a lot better than your average Zoom call. And if that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is! It will also be castable so you can shoot it to your TVs and not just have to watch on your phone or laptops. Each standup will be doing an individual set and there will be sketches throughout from the Accountants of Homeland Security. Plus, a special Daily Show-style interview with Angela Lang from Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.

How did you choose the show’s guests?

In the non-pandemic times, Laughing Liberally MKE has an amazing rotation that includes the best progressive comedians in the area. All of the comedians on the bill, Dina Nina Martinez, Ton Johnson, Kristin Lytie and the Accountants, are regular performers. As far as Angela Lang, she was the activist interview at the live show a couple of years ago, and she and her organization BLOC are awesome. When thinking of people whose tireless, year round work truly helped defeat Trump in Wisconsin, Angela and BLOC were the first people I thought of.

What are your hopes for the next four years?

First, I hope we get through the next 11 days without another insurrection. The scary thing is the Wolf guy and all the other fascist furries out there aren’t going anywhere. We were one Wisconsin Supreme Court justice away from having our election stolen. One of Trump’s top enablers, Ron Johnson, is still our Senator. I hope Biden and the Democrats don’t half ass it. That they go big and create programs and policies that really make people’s lives better. I’m a progressive and a lefty. I’m ready to go after Biden from the left. I hope he makes my job hard. Just not in the way Trump made my job hard. There’s only so many crapping in the corner jokes one can do.