Thursday Night Amateur Improvisers at ComedySportz

“Improv is a really unique skillset that requires time, repetition and patience to get comfortable with it,” says ComedySportz (CSz) Milwaukee's artistic director and head coach, Jake Shaw. But if his description of improvisational comedy sounds at all daunting enough to be left to the professionals, there are some people this fall for whom it isn't.

Many of those people are performing in the ComedySportz Rec League competition, which takes place Thursdays at 6 p.m. Hour-long matches for two teams of three-to-five members each come three per night. It's mostly for amateur improvisors, though a certain number of CSz professionals are allowed in every fall and spring league. If it all sounds like a more intense way for the improv-minded to spend a weekday evening in a similar way that their neighbors may in bowling, softball, volleyball, darts or billiards leagues, Shaw readjusts that impression some.

“I wouldn’t call it an alternative. You definitely can do them in addition to the Rec League," Shaw explains. “It’s different in the sense that you’re not necessarily playing those other activities for an audience, let alone for everyone involved.” The Rec League concept was revised and reintroduced this year after its initial Milwaukee run from 2005-2012; Shaw’s hope is that it will soon include one aspect shared by many of the above-mentioned sorts of sporting leagues: team sponsorships and the branded apparel that comes with them.

“That’s something we’re in the early stages of development for,” Shaw continues. As to how to go about it, and CSz’s aspirations for making Rec League an even bigger deal in the city, he adds, “We’d love to collaborate with local businesses, bars, restaurants and so on to make this as big as some of the bowling, softball and volleyball leagues that are in the city. It’s just a matter of establishing this new model and what it’s capable of. We’re aiming to make Rec League a big-ticket item on Thursday nights in Milwaukee.”

However that pans out, Rec League offers variety for its participants in terms of how they can implement the comedic skills they’re learning. “There are hundreds of games that can be played within the ComedySportz format, so it all depends on the individual teams’ taste and what they’re interested in playing. There’re games that feature the teams alone, others that involve both teams and some that even require audience volunteers,” Shaw explains. And to rectify a misconceived notion some have about ComedySportz overall, he clarifies, “The big misconception about ComedySportz as a whole, is that the show is not improvisation about sports. It’s improvisation simply played as a sport. We take suggestions and play games based on many other things above and beyond sports.”

Amateur improvisers need not only have the opportunity to hone their abilities on Thursday nights during Rec League seasons, either. Shaw says of the other ways CSz can sharpen folks’ comedy chops: “We now have much more dynamic programs at CSz Milwaukee, and we encourage folks to dive into it along with the Rec League. We have a Continuing Education program, our 104 level that completely changes its curriculum every eight weeks. It’s designed to allow everyone to come back as often as they want and get a different experience each time. We also have individual intensive workshops that we offer once a month or so that are a little more focused on one objective.

“On top of that, our Open Improv Jams on Sundays offer an opportunity for people to attend individually, or even as a team, and try out new games and get additional time to work together with others. All of these things lend themselves to each other for the community to continue to learn, practice and play at a much bigger scale,” Shaw says.

Just as CSz’s improv jams are open to the public, so is Shaw’s welcome for comedy lovers to check out the antics of Rec League. “We’d invite anyone to come on down and check it out. Each match is one hour long, and there are three matches in a night, so if you catch one, it’s not a big time commitment. We’re a great place to stop at after dinner in Walker’s Point or the Third Ward, have a drink or two at the bar, catch a match, and then either stick around for another one or head out into the night for your next adventure. I think Rec League complements Thursday nights perfectly that way; minimal commitment in terms of time, but it’s fun, cheap and a great place to stop in before your weekend starts.”

ComedySportz Milwaukee Rec League games take place at their facility at 420 S. First St.

Laughter 4 the Soul Featured Cedric the Entertainer

Good on Cedric the Entertainer for returning to Milwaukee for in his fourth annual headlining appearance at the Laughter 4 the Soul comedy showcase benefitting Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. (MHSI). Last Saturday’s funny fete had its highest profile yet, taking place at the Riverside Theater. Cedric proved that his stand-up skill is in fine form, he was able to see some of his cousins in Milwaukee and continue to abet in the positive health outcomes for many Milwaukeeans who might not otherwise receive the care they require. That the comic, actor and game show host fit in all that the night before his appearance on the Emmy Awards for his current CBS sitcom, “The Neighborhood,” shows commendable commitment.

Cedric was, expectedly, a hoot, but he had some competition from those sharing the stage. Milwaukee’s own Marlin Hill and Chicagoan B. Cole each got in some worthwhile yuks, but Ced’s longtime touring opener, J.J. Williamson, may have been equal to the marquee-topper in terms of keeping the audience laughing. Williamson’s persona as a stoner dad made for some fully-formed goofiness, and his recollection of having an, ahem, illicit cigarette behind his ear while golfing with President Obama left the house in stitches.

It’s not too late to give to MHSI’s good work. Click the Donate tab at mhsi.org to send some monetary love their way and wish them a happy 30th anniversary while you're at it.