Danceworks Presents 'Secrets from the Wide Sky'

What is your secret to life? To success? Will you share your secret ingredient? Are you guarding a secret of your own or the secret of someone else? Are secrets better kept or shared? Join Danceworks Performance Company and composer Allen Russell for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the ‘secrets’ of intergenerational Milwaukee community members. Don’t worry… your secret is safe with us!

Danceworks Performance Company is proudly celebrating its 21st season this year! DPC dancers and choreographers are committed to creating and performing contemporary dance that is physical, entertaining and honest.

Collaboration fuels the creative vision of the company members as they regularly work alongside guest artists, including musicians, poets, visual artists, actors and choreographers. Danceworks Performance Company strives to make its work relevant and accessible to a wide range of audience members by regularly performing and teaching workshops and residencies in diverse communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Details

Where: Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water Street) When: Saturday, April 14, 7:30pm Sunday, April 15, 2:30pm Thursday, April 19, 8:00pm Friday & Saturday, April 20-21, 7:30pm Post-show Talkbacks (20 min): April 14, 19, 20 Pre-show Meet & Greet with Artistic Director Dani Kuepper: Saturday, April 21 Run time: approx. 75 min Purchase Tickets Box Office: (414) 277-8480 x6025 DanceworksMKE.org