‘Scenic Route: MKE’ Completes the Cycle

Choreographer Daniel Burkholder’s love for ritual and for his new hometown is evident both in his monthly Real Time performances and his seasonal Scenic Route: MKE. These seasonal site-specific dance and music performance hikes began last fall, followed by winter and spring performances along different outdoor trails. The journey ends Sunday, July 17.

For tickets, visit scenicroutejuly16.brownpapertickets.com. (Suggested donation: $10-$500.) Ticket holders will be told where along the Milwaukee River to meet at 9 a.m. to start walking. Beautiful weather is predicted.