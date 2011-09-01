Alverno Presents: Stephen Petronio Company

Alverno Presents

Nov. 5

Stephen Petronio Company

Alverno College's Pitman Theatre

3431 S. 39th St.

Alverno Presents has a glorious history of providing ridiculously inexpensive access to some of the world's most exciting performing artists. This glamorously stylish New York City dance company is an example. Founded in 1984 and acclaimed worldwide, Petronio's collaborators have included Lou Reed, the Beastie Boys and Cindy Sherman. He calls his 2003 Underland an “archaeological dig through some of Nick Cave's most beautiful masterpieces.” The dancers interpret a collection of the Australian pop balladeer's searing songs.