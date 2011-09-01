Charles Allis Art Museum: “Michelangelo of the Menagerie: Barye Bronzes

Charles Allis Art Museum

Sept. 28-Jan. 16

“Michelangelo of the Menagerie: Barye Bronzes”

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

The Charles Allis Art Museum focuses on its permanent collection in this exhibition

featuring animal sculptures by French artist Antoine-Louis Barye (1795-1875). Barye's

bronzes primarily depict wild species, often in confrontation. Museums around the

world collect the works of this pre-eminent artist of the Romantic period. This exhibition

reflects the cultural aesthetics of Barye's era.