Charles Allis Art Museum: “Michelangelo of the Menagerie: Barye Bronzes

Charles Allis Art Museum
Sept. 28-Jan. 16
“Michelangelo of the Menagerie: Barye Bronzes”
1801 N. Prospect Ave.
The Charles Allis Art Museum focuses on its permanent collection in this exhibition
featuring animal sculptures by French artist Antoine-Louis Barye (1795-1875). Barye's
bronzes primarily depict wild species, often in confrontation. Museums around the
world collect the works of this pre-eminent artist of the Romantic period. This exhibition
reflects the cultural aesthetics of Barye's era.