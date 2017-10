Wisconsin Philharmonic

Dec. 6

Joyeux Noel: Christmas in Paris

Shattuck Auditorium, Carroll University

218 N. East Ave., Waukesha

Joined by the choirs of Arrowhead High School and University Lake School, Waukesha's Wisconsin Philharmonic will set a unique holiday mood with an all-French program consisting of shorter works by Debussy, Bizet, Offenbach, Gounod and Fauré.