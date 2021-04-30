Food, Good Feelings and Community

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Dragon Pit BBQ

2020 may have been one of the biggest years for discourse surrounding food; from the revelations of insensitive workplace culture to the spread of recipe videos on social media, there was discussion ranging from politics to shared amusement over bad cooking.

In the City of Racine, however, the culinary spirit was ever present and supportive. While events like the annual summer food truck tour were suspended, many restaurants were able to maintain their businesses by offering carry out services and hosting pop up events at The Branch on 1501 Washington Avenue. One of the most popular restaurants to emerge from The Branch’s hosting events is Dragon Pit BBQ. Owner Emerson Holliday started out as a chef before the pandemic and then branched into his own business, selling barbeque and soul food related staples such as catfish and pulled pork sandwiches. His restaurant has also expanded into offering breakfast items each weekday morning at The Branch. Holliday discusses his influences and how Dragon Pit BBQ fits into the culture of Racine.

What inspired you to become a chef?

I grew up cooking. I was at the house, cooking for me and my brother. My mom worked a lot so sometimes we just had to cook. She’d show me what to do and cook simple stuff. After high school, I didn’t really have a career path, I was just working at retail stuff, making ends meet. I then decided to go to school and follow one of my passions. I also DJ’d here and there as well, but I didn’t see it as a fulltime job so I chose cooking. I’ve been cooking professionally for about eight years.

How does creativity play a role in your profession?

Creativity is the backbone of it. A lot of times, being able to express yourself creatively is the most important part of this field. It’s about constantly trying to stay inspired. I was thinking today that I need to visit the art museum just to give myself visual stimulation. You have to stay creative, you have to do something different to make yourself stand out.

How has the community influenced your cuisine?

Having multiple friends of different cultures and eating their foods has definitely influenced my palette. I’d always go to the houses of Vietnamese or Hispanic friends and they’d all be eating different types of food. I gravitated towards the kitchen, so I’d always be asking questions or seeing what people were cooking. The Wisconsin area is rich in different culture and Racine itself has a lot of food culture here. I’m able to do different things that other places wouldn’t; I don’t have to make my fish the way someone else does because there are so many people here who like different foods. The community’s definitely inspired me a lot.

What do you hope your restaurant brings to the community?

I love to bring good food and good feelings. Whenever you eat a good meal, it can set your day right. I want to be able to contribute and give back by donating food to families or organizations when I can. I’d like to build a food culture here and let people know that it’s a career and it’s something we shouldn’t be taking for granted.

What is one accomplishment in the past year that you are proud of?

I’m happy that I’m doing it in general. I’ve always cooked and I’m happy I had the courage to step right on the line and do something that I wouldn’t do. I’ve always worked for corporate places, but at the end of the day, I always knew I could do it on my own, but never had the courage to do it. The community has always inspired me because when I hear people say the food is good, it becomes inspirational. I realize that I’m not just doing it for myself, but there are people who are supporting me.

What does 2021 and the future bring?

I’m going to continue pushing the food and improve the recipes. I want to expand into farmer’s markets more, I never got a chance to do that. I’m going keep building the brand, improving the product, and eventually owning my own food truck or a cart. I also have spices and merchandise that I’d like to expand as well. I just want to continue growth and increase product quality as well as efficiency.