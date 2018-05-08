A Gallery for Art and a Hub for the Community

× Expand Gallery of Wisconsin Art

The Volunteer Center of Washington County has opened a hip community space aptly named The Hub—Social Good Brews, 303 Water St., West Bend. Milwaukee firm’s HGA Architects and Engineers designed the nonprofit coffee shop’s interior. The million-dollar location overlooks the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA). The Milwaukee River meanders to the west and the nearby Eisenbahn State Trail attracts bikers, walkers and runners. Richard Hartman, owner of the building and adjoining Gallery of Wisconsin Art, sits with me at one of many circular tables. The space, which had a previous life as a tire shop, is now open and airy, a perfect fit for the 1947 building.

You are a collector of early Wisconsin art and now a gallerist.

Most of the big old-school galleries are gone. Owners have retired, and new galleries feature contemporary art. No one represents historic, important early Wisconsin artwork. Families of artists don’t know where to turn. We provide a market and save work from a destiny of dusty attics, mildewy basements, rodent-infested sheds and yard sales.

You could have used The Hub’s space to enlarge your gallery, but instead you leased it to a nonprofit?

With 7,000 square feet of high-end gallery space, there is plenty of room to juxtapose both contemporary and early work together around timely themes. Serving on a number of boards, I applaud the inherent good imbedded in nonprofits and sympathize with their funding struggles. Floating the concept past friend, Sue Millin, E.D. for the Volunteer Center, we fatefully discovered the concept was already on her radar! Is there anything nicer than the marriage of good coffee and art—besides wine and art? Hmmm, maybe someday?

The two venues complement each other, but do caffeine-high techy types break from their screens and journey into your gallery?

Absolutely, and we warmly welcome a diverse community. Everyone is invited with beverage and “big voices” to browse and ask questions. We are a welcoming and friendly collaboration. Fine art can intimidate. We educate and encourage a comfortable relationship with artwork. “It’s fine art, so live with it!”

A huge red-letter sign, “Together,” on The Hub’s wall, says it all.

It’s all about collaboration. We are always better together. I just want to enjoy good art, drink coffee and have fun.

It’s bloom-time from May 5 to June 29 when the Gallery of Wisconsin Art features “Botanical Masterpieces.” For more information, visit galleryofwisconsinart.com. To learn more about The Hub, visit socialgoodbrews.org.