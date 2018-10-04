Pop Culture, Memorabilia and 'Land of the Lost' in the Spotlight at Upcoming Pop Con

“Nostalgia and Pop Con go hand in hand!” claims Troy Kinunen, producer of Pop Con, Milwaukee’s pop culture convention. The convention, which centers around common themes of nostalgia, passion for sports, old-timey TV shows and comic books, will open its doors for the third consecutive year on Saturday, Nov. 3.

With around 3,000 attendees in past years, Pop Con is a large gathering of fans, ranging from sports lovers to curious collectors.

Large Guest List Starring “Land of the Lost” Cast

This year, guests include WWE wrestler Hillbilly Jim, former Milwaukee Brave and World Series champion Felix Mantilla, “Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and actress Ann Robinson, best known for starring in the classic movie The War of the Worlds. Pop Con will also feature Marvel Comics artist Joe Rubinstein and Spider-Man artist Alex Saviuk.

Pop Con’s ace in the hole this year is the first public reunion of the complete main cast from the “Land of the Lost” TV series. The children’s show, which followed a modern family sent to a mysterious world inhabited by dinosaurs, aired from 1974 until 1977 and garnered a very positive reputation. It retains an active fanbase, due in part to the creative design of the reptilian Sleestak or the humanoid Pakuni… both of which will be present at Pop Con.

“Every year we have different themes, this year we are going with a '70s theme,” Kinunen explains. Despite this year’s theme being more approachable for older fans of pop culture, Kinunen defends the idea that everyone “from 13 to 70” can fully enjoy the event. “We have a cosplay contest, many vendors that are selling items, artists who are selling prints, jewelry and T-shirts, and costume designers.”

The convention also offers unique experiences such as tarot readings or a chance to get drawn as “screen accurate Simpson-like characters using the exact same techniques used for the TV series” by “The Simpsons” animators Phil Ortiz and Phil Cook.

Collecting Memorabilia

One element sets Pop Con apart: the importance given to the collection of memorabilia. The event will host numerous exhibitors (the full list can be found here) selling board games, art and a diversity of collectibles.

In fact, the entire event was founded by Memorabilia Evaluation and Research Services (MEARS), a free museum located in South Milwaukee which doubles as a pop culture memorabilia auction house.

“I am one of the most passionate collectors you will ever meet,” Kinunen says. Along the years, this pop culture fanatic has developed a rare expertise on items like game-worn baseball bats or jerseys, as well as a business model centered around the purchase of such items.

After encountering success with his museum, Kinunen has chosen to invest this expertise in Pop Con in order to “recreate the personal nature of the collecting experience” and offer collectors like himself the chance to meet celebrities from all fields.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (414)-828-9990 or visit popconmilwaukee.com. Tickets start at $10. The event will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 6401 S. 13th Street.