Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in June

CONTINUING
“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”
Latino Arts
Through June 2
League of Milwaukee Artists
Schauer Arts and Activities Center
Through July 9
“Eclectic Meanderings”
Cedarburg Artist Guild at Oconomowoc Arts Center
Through June 17
“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”
Charles Allis Art Museum
Through June 25
“How Posters Work”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through June 25
Michael Ware
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Through July 8
“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through July 16
“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”
Racine Art Museum
Through July 23
“Artists at Work: The Cedarburg Artists Guild”
Grohmann Museum
Through August 20
The Box Project: Uncommon Threads
Racine Art Museum
Through August 27
OPENING
“Contemporary Threads: Wisconsin Fashion”
Museum of Wisconsin Art
June 3-Aug. 20
“American Style and Spirit: The Roddis Couture Collection, 1850-1995”
Museum of Wisconsin Art
June 10-Sept. 10
“Florence Eiseman: Designing Childhood for the American Century”
Museum of Wisconsin Art
June 10-Sept. 10
Barbara Manger
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
June 15-Sept. 10
“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective”
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
June 16-Aug. 27
Adolph L. Rosenblatt crafts small, representational clay sculptures of everyday scenes: a pharmacy lunch counter, a balcony populated by his family and friends, saunas, pools, children making art, etc. The premise may sound mundane, but Rosenblatt’s sculptures are surprisingly affecting paeans to humanity. “Why did I sculpt at Benji’s Kosher Deli?” he asks, with reference to his 1977 Benjamin’s Deli . “Benji has a great way of making everybody feel welcome. It was the men’s club for old men who really are still boys.” “Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective” collects a wide swath of sculpture from the professor emeritus who taught at UW-Milwaukee for 33 years. (Tyler Friedman)
Collection Focus: Renie Breskin Adams
Racine Art Museum
June 18-Sept. 24
Shie and Acord: Recent Acquisitions
Racine Art Museum
June 18-Sept. 24
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist” (student production)
Latino Arts
June 22-Sept. 1