Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in June

CONTINUING

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”

Latino Arts

Through June 2

League of Milwaukee Artists

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through July 9

“Eclectic Meanderings”

Cedarburg Artist Guild at Oconomowoc Arts Center

Through June 17

“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through June 25

“How Posters Work”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through June 25

Michael Ware

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Through July 8

“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through July 16

“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 23

“Artists at Work: The Cedarburg Artists Guild”

Grohmann Museum

Through August 20

The Box Project: Uncommon Threads

Racine Art Museum

Through August 27

OPENING

“Contemporary Threads: Wisconsin Fashion”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

June 3-Aug. 20

“American Style and Spirit: The Roddis Couture Collection, 1850-1995”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

June 10-Sept. 10

“Florence Eiseman: Designing Childhood for the American Century”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

June 10-Sept. 10

Barbara Manger

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

June 15-Sept. 10

“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

June 16-Aug. 27

Adolph L. Rosenblatt crafts small, representational clay sculptures of everyday scenes: a pharmacy lunch counter, a balcony populated by his family and friends, saunas, pools, children making art, etc. The premise may sound mundane, but Rosenblatt’s sculptures are surprisingly affecting paeans to humanity. “Why did I sculpt at Benji’s Kosher Deli?” he asks, with reference to his 1977 Benjamin’s Deli . “Benji has a great way of making everybody feel welcome. It was the men’s club for old men who really are still boys.” “Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective” collects a wide swath of sculpture from the professor emeritus who taught at UW-Milwaukee for 33 years. (Tyler Friedman)

Collection Focus: Renie Breskin Adams

Racine Art Museum

June 18-Sept. 24

Shie and Acord: Recent Acquisitions

Racine Art Museum

June 18-Sept. 24

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist” (student production)

Latino Arts

June 22-Sept. 1

