Audio Interview: Youngblood's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

This coming week, Youngblood Theatre opens its first of two plays this month--Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries.

I had a chance to talk with director Benjamin Wilson and actors Tess Cinpinski and Rob Maas about the show before a recent rehearsal.

Here's a link to download that interview in WAV format.

As I've been having issues with my recording, there's no overly indulgent intro and outro on the track. It's just excerpts from the interview. Cinpinski, Maas and Wilson introduce themselves. Mine is the other voice on the audio.

Gruesome Playground Injuries runs August 12th -27th at the Kenilworth Studio Theatre on 1925 East Kenilworth Place. For tickets, visit Youngblood online.