August in September

In just over thirty years, August Wilson wrote 16 plays. The majority of them were part of the Pittsburg cycle—a series of plays that explore African American history throughout the 20th century.

Amir Ali will be sampling from roughly a third of Wilson’s acclaimed catalogue of plays early next month when he presents A Night In August. Scenes from five of Wilson’s plays will be featured in the program produced and directed by Amir Ali.

A Night In August runs September 2 – 4 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 1531 West Vliet. For more information on the center, call (414) 344-3411