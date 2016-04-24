Broadminded Turns 10

Ten years is a long time for four people to be doing anything . Four people regularly getting together to do sketch comedy over the course of ten years? That’s amazing. In local comedy time ten years is like . . . an epoch or something. Broadminded has been around for an epoch. At its best, the all-woman sketch comedy group is some of the most sophisticated humor ever brought to stage. In the months to come, Broadminded will celebrate the best of that comedy with a special 10 year show. Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kathryn Kingston, Megan McGee and Stacy Babl celebrate ten years doing comedy together with 10 Year Tour: a sketch comedy show.

The tour starts with a two-night engagement Apr. 29 - 30 at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Next month (May 20 - 21) Broadminded brings the show to ComedySportz’s Farina Arena on 420 S. 1st St.

The tour ends Jun. 17 - 18 at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre on 628 N. 10th St.

For tickets and more, visit Broadminded online.