Bulletproof Heart at Walker's Point

It's been kind of a long time since I can remember there being a theatrical performance at the Walker's Point Center For The Arts. Years ago, their stage was used by In Tandem Theatre. This coming weekend, the space serves as the home for a new play--M.D. Wyss' Bulletproof Heart. The description reads like this:

"The new Blue Box Theater will be transformed into Cafe Rouge, a bistro where love is in the air. A Bulletproof Heart is a light-hearted exploration into the choices that love and relationships require us to make. The performances promise a unique theater experience as the actors will be performing in and among the audience."

And here's the promo video:

For ticket reservations, visit Eventbrite