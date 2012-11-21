Carte Blanche Will Do Neil Simon

×

As November begins to draw to a close, Cate Blanche Theatre looks to close out the year with a production of Neil Simon's late 1980s farce Rumors. Okay, so stop me if you've heard this one before . . . it's sometime circa 1988. a group of affluent couples have turned up to a posh suburban residence for a dinner party. The occasion? A tenth anniversary party. They may be expecting light refreshments, drinks and some inconsequential small talk. What they aren't expecting is a party without servants, no hostess and the deputy Mayor of New York with a gunshot wound. It's a comedy. And it's actually kind of fun. And with Carte Blanche staging it, it should be really fun. Carte Blanche's Jimmy Dragolovich and company have a decent track record for farces and it'll be nice seeing them try to trick late period Neil SImon into being funny.

Carte Blanche's production of Rumors runs November 23rd through December 9th at Carte Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street in Milwaukee. For ticket reservations, call 414-688-7313 or visit Carte Blanche online.