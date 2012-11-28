Cartoon Cast in Youngblood

×

I'd seen the play listed in a flyer when I went to see Youngblood's production of Neighbrhood 3 . It was an okay production of a bad script featuring an unexpectedly good performance by one of my favorite actors. But somewhere in the back of my mind I kept thinking about this show that was listed as being an upcoming production with Youngblood. . . Cartoon by Steve Yockey. Looked it up later . . . picture if you will: a strangely slanted look into the nature of control and dictatorship as seen through the eyes of as girl and her eclectic mix of cartoon toys. Weird and bizarre. But then a little while later, Youngblood announced the cast list. And it all started to look really, really good.

Alexandra Bonesho--a recent Marquette grad, Boensho recently appeared in Next Act Theatre's production of Microcrisis. She's had stand-out performances in nearly every Marquette show in recent memory and now she's emerging into the professional theatre scene. Kind of cool to see her show up here.

Lindsey Gagliano has been in quite a lot in the recent past, but her work with Kohl's Wild Theatre gives her an interesting entry here. Anyone familiar with appearing in educational children's fare has interesting parallel work to Cartoon 's adult mutation of children's fare.

Sydney Ruf Wong is a recent UWM graduate who appeared in a similarly mutated bit of post-children's darkness when she appeared in UWM's production of Mr. Marmalade . There she played a child who is very adult. That play has interesting thematic similarities with this one.

Andrew Edwin Voss is one of the two founding members of Youngblood in the cast. He appears here having recently put in a serious dramatic performance with Milwaukee Chamber in their weld premiere of Broken and Entered . Regardless of what he plays here, he'll be bringing with him that leading man aesthetic that should add nicely to the production.