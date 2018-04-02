Cirque du Soleil's 'Corteo' is a Work of Technical Brilliance

The Montreal-based entertainment group Cirque du Soleil’s show “Corteo” is a work of technical brilliance; a feast for the eyes and ears. Performers from more than 15 different countries combine their talents to create an unforgettable event.

“Corteo,” which runs through April 2 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, skillfully blends comedy, tragedy, and a touch of the surreal with jaw-dropping acrobatics.

The show, which has been performed in more than 60 cities internationally, opened in 2005 under a big top. Due to popular demand, “Corteo” was upgraded to larger venues in 2016. Four gigantic painted curtains, inspired by 19th-century French artist Adolphe Willette, are lifted up to reveal a funeral procession for Mauro, the portly Dreamer Clown.

Over the two-hour show, a cast of several dozen musicians, acrobats hanging from enormous chandeliers, and even horses (performers in horse costumes, that is) gather together to celebrate his life. Suspended by wire, angels watch over Mauro, and, in the poignant scene “The Little Angel,” teach him how to fly—after he requests a pair of extra-large wings.

Acrobats perform seemingly impossible feats in acts such as “Cyr Wheel,” in which five performers spin around in life-sized hoops, and “Paradis,” where they fly through the air, catching each other with ease, and hang upside down.

In other memorable acts, a performer spins several different hula hoops simultaneously, including one on her foot while suspended in the air. Jugglers juggle a half-dozen rings at a time, at varying heights. Acrobats dressed in pajamas toss pillows at each other and bounce on two large beds, flipping through the air and landing on the headboards with ease.

Designed by Dominique Lemieux, the perfomers’ costumes, mostly jewel-toned and embellished with sequins and spangles, have an early-20th century Italian look. The music ranges from flamenco guitar to classical to Celtic. Stage musicians play drums, accordion, violin, tuba and more, and two vocalists perform opera-style songs in Italian and Spanish.

Cirque actors readily engage with the audience. Before the start of the show, a young couple chases each other through the crowd. In “Helium Dance,” the petite Clowness, suspended by balloons, requests buoyancy from the crowd by pushing her feet up.

“Corteo” takes a page from Shakespeare in the humorous act “Teatro Intimo” where characters crowd into a miniature theater to enact a hilarious version of “Romeo and Juliet.”

With spellbinding acrobatics, gorgeous costumes, skillful acting, and superb musicianship, “Corteo” is truly a treat for all ages.

To learn more about “Corteo,” and for ticket prices, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.